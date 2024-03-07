The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.