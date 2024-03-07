BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $60.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,130,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -657.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

