Insider Selling: SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Sells $531,394.74 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SXC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $894.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

