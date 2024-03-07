State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Eric W. Aboaf Sells 12,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $90.76.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

