State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CFO Eric W. Aboaf Sells 12,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

State Street Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $90.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

