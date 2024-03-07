Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 198,674 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pearson by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

