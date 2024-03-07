IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $7,936,289.34 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

