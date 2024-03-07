Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research firms have commented on AVDL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

