Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COOP opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

