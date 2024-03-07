Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

