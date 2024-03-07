Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGX

Metagenomi Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MGX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 100,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Metagenomi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.