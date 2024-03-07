StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 2.9 %

OPGN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

