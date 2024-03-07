DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRD opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.