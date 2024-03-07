Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $247.98.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,022 shares of company stock worth $2,043,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

