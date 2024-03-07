Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

