Insider Buying: Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Insider Acquires 26,178 Shares of Stock

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Grant bought 26,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.98 ($63,459.80).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.53 ($0.03) on Thursday. Gulf Investment Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.56 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Gulf Investment Fund’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

