Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $954.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.60. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at $51,305,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,060 shares of company stock worth $765,392. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 2,808,415 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,869,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

