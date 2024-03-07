RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,780. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $270.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.