Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of HL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

