TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

