Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$26.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPZ. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

TPZ stock opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.