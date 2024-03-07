SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

SPXC opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

