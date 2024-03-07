Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 7,734,954 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWK

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.