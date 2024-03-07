Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $320.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

