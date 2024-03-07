Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,129.45.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,350.00 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $625.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,018.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,376,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.