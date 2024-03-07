BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target Cut to $23.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $9.09 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

