StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $498.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 84,756 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.