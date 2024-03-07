Comparing BV Financial (BVFL) and Its Competitors

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Banks – Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BV Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial N/A N/A N/A BV Financial Competitors 23.76% 10.99% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Banks – Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BV Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BV Financial Competitors 1108 3109 3324 20 2.30

This is a summary of recent ratings for BV Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks – Regional” companies have a potential upside of 32.35%. Given BV Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BV Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BV Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.80 million N/A 8.03 BV Financial Competitors $3.63 billion $1.26 billion 84.01

BV Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BV Financial competitors beat BV Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company also offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

