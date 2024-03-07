SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP
SP Plus Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $15,391,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,311.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 209,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
