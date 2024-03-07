Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hypera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hypera has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.