Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hypera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hypera has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.08.
About Hypera
