Head-To-Head Comparison: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $910.49 million 4.58 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -50.34 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.90 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.94

Profitability

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Five9 and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five9 and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 3 13 0 2.81 E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $88.36, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Summary

Five9 beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9



Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About E2open Parent



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

