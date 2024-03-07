Head to Head Contrast: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) vs. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $308.67 million 2.08 -$48.67 million ($0.99) -7.12 Centerspace $261.31 million 3.19 $41.97 million $2.33 23.78

Centerspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -18.82% 0.87% 0.15% Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Risk and Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Centerspace beats New York Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.