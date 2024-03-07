Contrasting Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 15.03% 12.51% 0.83% CBB Bancorp 23.60% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Financial Institutions and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.9% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and CBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $334.38 million 0.86 $50.26 million $3.16 5.94 CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.86 $28.86 million $2.72 3.64

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Financial Institutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Financial Institutions pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About CBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.