American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Financial Survey

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.87 billion 8.27 $835.44 million $2.20 28.47 American Assets Trust $441.16 million 2.87 $64.69 million $0.84 24.75

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Residential and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 9 4 0 2.21 American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $65.68, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.07% 7.43% 4.16% American Assets Trust 11.42% 4.31% 1.68%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Equity Residential pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats American Assets Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.