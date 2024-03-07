StockNews.com Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $32.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $933.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $561,530.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,670,793.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

