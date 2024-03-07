Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
