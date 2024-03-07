Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

