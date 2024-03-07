Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $74.85 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

