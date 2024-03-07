Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.31 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,087 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

