Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.16.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $214.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

