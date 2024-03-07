Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

