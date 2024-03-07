Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

