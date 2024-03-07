Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

