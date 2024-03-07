Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Expands By 9.5%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $64,152.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Piper Sandler cut Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.