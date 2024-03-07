Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) vs. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Head to Head Analysis

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -73.26% -39.82% Cronos Group -84.15% -3.99% -3.87%

Volatility and Risk

Bright Green has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.06) -3.93 Cronos Group $87.24 million 8.57 -$73.96 million ($0.19) -10.32

This table compares Bright Green and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bright Green and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Bright Green.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

