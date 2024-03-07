Comparing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Holiday Island’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $961.52 million 0.65 -$91.70 million ($0.15) -6.40 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Holiday Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

This table compares MultiPlan and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -9.54% -8.31% -2.05% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MultiPlan and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.32%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

