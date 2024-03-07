AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Head-To-Head Review

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Altisource Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 2.86 $35.93 million $1.61 7.07 Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 1.97 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.20

This table compares AFC Gamma and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91% Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Altisource Asset Management on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

