Analyzing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and GBS (NYSE:GBS)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 7.95 -$12.03 million ($4.99) -0.35 GBS $440,000.00 182.40 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -9.63

This table compares Aethlon Medical and GBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -106.28% -86.60% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.03%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than GBS.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats GBS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

