Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.9 %
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
