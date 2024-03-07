Brokers Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

