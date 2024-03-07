Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rises By 9.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

