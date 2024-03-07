Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

